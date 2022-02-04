Man, 18, dies after shooting in East Chatham

An 18-year-old man died hours after he was shot Wednesday evening in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Ronald Coppate was shot around 7:40 p.m. in an alley in the 8200 block of South Maryland Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck in his abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died early the next day, authorities said.

Police reported no arrests.

On Tuesday, a man was shot and killed one street east. The man, 34, was shot in his head inside a car at 5:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said. He died at the university’s medical center.

Earlier that morning, a mother and son were fatally shot in the same neighborhood while running errands, according to their family. Someone opened fire in the 900 block of East 79th Street, killing Erskine Binder and then shooting into a car, killing Gloria Binder, 67, and seriously wounding her husband.