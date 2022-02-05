1 killed, 1 wounded in Bronzeville shooting: police

A person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville.

A male, whose age wasn’t known, was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling in the first block of East 43rd Street when someone fired shots about 4:35 p.m., Chicago police said.

During the shooting, the vehicle struck two others in traffic before coming to a stop, police said.

The male was found inside with a gunshot wound to the side and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

A 21-year-old man was also wounded at the scene, police said. He was shot in the arm and torso and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition wasn’t known.

It wasn’t clear if both males were traveling in the vehicle, according to police.

Two guns were found at the scene, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.