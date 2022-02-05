 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

1 killed, 1 wounded in Bronzeville shooting: police

Two males were shot about 4:35 p.m. in the first block of East 43rd Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
A person was killed and another was wounded Feb. 5, 2021 in Brozeville.
A person was killed and another was wounded Feb. 5, 2021 in Brozeville.
Sun-Times file photo

A person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville.

A male, whose age wasn’t known, was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling in the first block of East 43rd Street when someone fired shots about 4:35 p.m., Chicago police said.

During the shooting, the vehicle struck two others in traffic before coming to a stop, police said.

The male was found inside with a gunshot wound to the side and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

A 21-year-old man was also wounded at the scene, police said. He was shot in the arm and torso and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition wasn’t known.

It wasn’t clear if both males were traveling in the vehicle, according to police.

Two guns were found at the scene, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Alex DeBrincat shows off personality at All-Star Weekend but falls short of championship

DeBrincat represented the Blackhawks well with three points in Saturday’s 2022 NHL All-Star Game, but the Central Division lost to the Metropolitan in the final matchup.

By Ben Pope

Courvoisier McCauley leads short-handed DePaul past No. 21 Xavier

McCauley scored 21 points and Jalen Terry had 13 as the Blue Demons beat the Musketeers 69-65 to snap a four-game losing streak.

By Sun-Times wires

Packers, Vikings lament losing talented offensive coaches to rival Bears

As new Bears coach Matt Eberflus builds out his staff for Year 1, he scoops up OC Luke Getsy and QBs coach Andrew Janocko from within the NFC North.

By Jason Lieser

Photos: Uptown rings in the Lunar New Year

The annual Lunar New Year celebration, which has been held on the North Side for over 40 years, according to Uptown United, featured a parade, family activities, speeches by politicians and community leaders, and cultural performances.

By Pat Nabong

Trent Frazier, No. 18 Illinois surge past Indiana in second half

The senior guard made all three of his shots inside the arc, went 2-for-3 from three-point range and hit both free throws to finish with 23 points in the Illini’s 74-57 victory.

By Michael Marot | The Associated Press

Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces

Rogan’s apology comes as Spotify is promising to combat the spread of COVID-19 misinformation as part of a damage-control campaign sparked by musician Neil Young, who called out the streaming service’s top podcaster for magnifying vaccine skepticism.

By Associated Press