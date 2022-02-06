 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 6 wounded — including 2 teens — in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

A person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed and six others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.
One person was killed and two teens were among six others wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

  • A person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville. A male, whose age wasn’t known, was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling in the first block of East 43rd Street when someone fired shots about 4:35 p.m., Chicago police said. During the shooting, the vehicle struck two others in traffic before coming to a stop, police said. The male was found inside with a gunshot wound to the side and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released. A 21-year-old man was also wounded at the scene, police said. He was shot in the arm and torso and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition wasn’t known. It wasn’t clear if both males were traveling in the vehicle, according to police. Two guns were found at the scene, police said.
  • A 17-year-old boy was struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon in Hyde Park on the South Side. The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 2:20 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, police said. She was shot in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
  • Hours earlier, another 17-year-old boy was shot in South Chicago on the South Side. About 11:30 a.m., he was in the 8300 block of South Houston Avenue, when he was shot in the right shoulder, police said. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At least three others were wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was among four people killed, and a 17-year-old was among 16 others wounded in shootings in Chicago last weekend.

