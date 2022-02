A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in the South Loop on the Near South Side.

The man, 44, was found in the street in the first block of East 24th Street about 4:30 a.m. with two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn’t been identified yet.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation, police said.

No one was in custody.