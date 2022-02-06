 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Teen boys shot and robbed in Gage Park

he teen boys were on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Christiana Avenue when two suspects with guns got out of a vehicle and demanded their property.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two teen boys were shot Feb. 6, 2022 in Gage Park.
Two teen boys were shot Feb. 6, 2022 in Gage Park.

Two 16-year-old boys were shot during a robbery Sunday afternoon in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The teen boys were on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Christiana Avenue when two suspects with guns got out of a vehicle and demanded their property, Chicago police said.

One teen boy refused and one suspect struck him in the head with the gun and then shot him in the lower back, police said.

The other teen handed over his property and attempted to flee, police said. The suspects then fired shots and also shot him in the back.

Both teens were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were in fair condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Syl Johnson, Grammy-nominated Chicago blues artist, dies at 85

Mr. Johnson’s death is the third big loss for the Blues industry in the last eight days and comes less than a week after the death of his brother and fellow musician Jimmy Johnson.

By Madeline Kenney and Tom Schuba

Nationally-ranked Glenbard West deals with the hype, amps up its schedule for March playoff run

Glenbard West basketball is in unfamiliar territory. At no time in its history has Hilltoppers basketball clearly been front and center in the high school basketball world.

By Joe Henricksen

RNC censure of Kinzinger, Cheney could backfire for Illinois Republicans

The conservative National Review found the censure wording "political malpractice of the highest order coming from people whose entire job is politics."

By Lynn Sweet

Bulls loss to Philadelphia means no All-Star Game for Billy Donovan

It was pretty simple on Sunday: Win and Donovan was in. But in losing to the 76ers, Miami jumped the Bulls in the overall conference standings, which meant Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was the All-Star coach for the East.

By Joe Cowley

This You Gotta See: Bulls-Suns, a Blackhawks restart and a huge Illinois-Purdue rematch

The Illini are on the road again — and loving it.

By Steve Greenberg

Sunday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien