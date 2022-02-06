Teen boys shot and robbed in Gage Park

Two 16-year-old boys were shot during a robbery Sunday afternoon in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The teen boys were on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Christiana Avenue when two suspects with guns got out of a vehicle and demanded their property, Chicago police said.

One teen boy refused and one suspect struck him in the head with the gun and then shot him in the lower back, police said.

The other teen handed over his property and attempted to flee, police said. The suspects then fired shots and also shot him in the back.

Both teens were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were in fair condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.