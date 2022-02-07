 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Gary police officer wounded in shooting

The officer, a 32-year veteran of the force, was shot about 1 p.m. while responding to a call of shots fired, Gary police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was hospitalized Nov. 17, 2019 after an officer involved shooting in Gary. Sun-Times file photo

A Gary police officer was shot Monday in northwest Indiana.

The officer, a 32-year veteran of the force, was shot about 1 p.m. while responding to a call of shots fired, Gary police said.

His condition was stabilized at a local hospital and he will be transferred to a hospital in Illinois for further treatment, police said.

Police didn’t release details on the circumstances of the shooting.

The officer is assigned to the violent crimes division and joined the department in 1989, police said.

This is a developing story.

