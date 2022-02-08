 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday

In one of the attacks, a person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the Near West Side.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were shot Feb. 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file

Three people were shot in Chicago Monday.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, state police said.

Two others were wounded in other attacks in Chicago.

Over the weekend, three people were killed and 22 others were wounded.

