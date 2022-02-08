3 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday

Three people were shot in Chicago Monday.

A person was wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the Near West Side around 10:55 a.m. Authorities responded to the shooting in the southbound lanes of the expressway at Canalport Avenue, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, state police said.

Two others were wounded in other attacks in Chicago.

Over the weekend, three people were killed and 22 others were wounded.