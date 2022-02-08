 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Boy, 15, dies after shot twice in the head while walking home from school near IIT campus

The teen was shot around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue, authorities said.

By David Struett Updated
Sun-Times file photo

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking home from school Tuesday afternoon in Bronzeville, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

The boy was shot twice in the head around 3:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

The boy was walking home from school when he was shot, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Police reported no arrests.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

‘Black queer history IS Black history’

Fighting what some saw as a "whitewash" of gay history, some in Chicago are trying to document the city’s Black LGBTQ community, which can trace its roots to the early 20th century.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

Illinois has a teacher shortage. Veteran teachers, step up to help train the rookies.

Think of the future of the profession and consider mentoring a student teacher. If we don’t start giving these students opportunities, we won’t have enough teachers to staff our schools.

By Letters to the Editor

No pension for CPD officer fired for beating of bartender caught on video, court rules

An appeals court has overturned a ruling that would have allowed Anthony Abbate, convicted of battery after the 2007 attack, collect his pension.

By Andy Grimm

Ja’Marr Chase is a star, but the Bengals’ blocking problems remain

In the regular season, only two teams allowed more sacks than the Bengals’ 55. One of them is the Bears, who gave up a league-high 58. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was sacked on 11.8 percent of his dropbacks.

By Patrick Finley

Bears pick Raiders assistant Travis Smith as defensive line coach

Smith has worked closely with Khalil Mack.

By Patrick Finley

Mother, 88, and son, 70, found dead in apartment fire in Old Irving Park

An initial investigation found the likely cause was "careless use of smoking materials" discarded in a bin.

By Sun-Times Wire