Boy, 15, dies after shot twice in the head while walking home from school near IIT campus

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking home from school Tuesday afternoon in Bronzeville, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

The boy was shot twice in the head around 3:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

The boy was walking home from school when he was shot, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Police reported no arrests.