 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Wicker Park club shut down by top cop after 2 shootings

The Point, 1565 N. Milwaukee, was the scene of a fatal gunfight in October that injured four bystanders and an attack early Sunday that left a patron seriously wounded.

By Tom Schuba
The Point, located at 1565 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the Wicker Park neighborhood.
The Point is located at 1565 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the Wicker Park neighborhood.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown on Tuesday shut down a Wicker Park nightclub that was the scene of two shootings in recent months, including a fatal gunfight in October that injured four bystanders and an attack early Sunday that left a patron seriously wounded.

A notice posted on the front door of The Point, 1565 N. Milwaukee, states that Brown ordered the bar and music venue closed and deemed it a threat to public safety due to “a violent offense” occurring during operating hours. However, both shootings happened after hours.

A summary closure notice posted on the front door of the point on Feb. 8, 2022.

Just after closing at 5 a.m. Sunday, roughly 10 bullets were fired into The Point, which is located on a hot nightlife and retail strip. The victim, who wasn’t believed to be the intended target, was struck in the right eye and later rushed to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source.

That shooting came a few months after the deadly Oct. 10 exchange of gunfire outside the bar that left a gunman dead and wounded four bystanders. Another shooter was hit with multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The Point’s owner, Jun Lin, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

But in October, Lin told the Chicago Sun-Times that he had called the cops twice hoping to have an unruly crowd dispersed before the gunfire erupted. He noted on Sunday that a squad car was parked in front of the bar until 5 a.m., when he said he told officers to leave.

The city’s notice states that within three business days, Lin can request a probable cause hearing before Mayor Lori Lightfoot “to determine whether a public safety threat occurred.” He can similarly request a so-called nuisance abatement hearing in front of Lightfoot to contest whether a threat occurred or refute Brown’s decision “that continued operation of the establishment presents a danger to the public.”

Failing to request those hearings, or to appear, will result in the club’s closure for up to six months.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Masked messages? Pritzker teases easing of indoor mask mandate — but says ‘careful planning’ needed for schools

"We’ve got to be very careful about how we remove those mask mandates, and also making sure that the schools are doing what’s responsible," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

By Mitchell Armentrout

15-year-old boy shot dead on way home from school on South Side. Less than hour later, 16-year-old boy seriously wounded near UofC

Detectives were questioning people of interest in both shootings.

By David Struett

Catholic school principal makes masks optional, defying Archdiocese — and reportedly leading to his ouster

Principal M. Jacob "Doc" Mathius said the mask-optional policy was best for students social and emotional well-being, but officials later rescinded his policy and placed him on administrative leave, Patch.com reported.

By Manny Ramos

Dishin’ on the Dish: Rasta pasta at Dr. Bird’s Jamaican Patty Shack

Rasta pasta is an herbaceous and cheesy meal that has become a favorite among diners.

By Madeline Kenney

‘Continuous crime spree.’ Man accused of heading smash-and-grab burglary ring that tossed cash registers on governor’s street between heists on North Side and Mag Mile

Tacarre Harper, 27, was free on bond at the time of his arrest and had four outstanding warrants, prosecutors said. He was held without bail in the other pending cases.

By Tom Schuba and David Struett

Super Bowl viewer’s guide

Here are some things to know about the game as well as Super Bowl-related programming.

By Joe Reedy | Associated Press