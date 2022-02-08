1 killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

The two were in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue about 4:05 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

A female, whose age was unknown, was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

A male was shot in the leg and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in good condition, police said. His age wasn’t immediately known.

No one was in custody.