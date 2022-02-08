 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Woman killed, another person wounded in Englewood shooting

The two were attacked in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

They were in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue about 4:05 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The woman, 32, was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

A male was shot in the leg and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in good condition, police said. His age was not released.

No one was in custody, police said.

