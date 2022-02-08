 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Person fatally shot, accidentally struck by responding CPD car

The male, whose age was unknown, was shot by someone in a dark-colored car about 2:05 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said.

A person was fatally shot and accidentally struck by a responding Chicago police car Tuesday afternoon in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The male, whose age was unknown, was shot by someone in a dark-colored car about 2:05 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said.

He was in the street when he was inadvertently struck by a responding CPD car, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No one was in custody.

