Man shot then accidentally struck by responding Chicago police car died from gunshot wounds, not car, autopsy finds

A man who was shot on the street and then accidentally struck by a responding Chicago police car Tuesday afternoon in West Pullman died from gunshot wounds, and not the car, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Autopsy results released Wednesday ruled that the man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was shot by someone in a dark-colored car about 2:05 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said. He was in the street when he was struck by a responding police car, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No one was in custody.