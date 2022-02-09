 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Filed under:

Man charged with fatally shooting 12-year-old boy last month in Englewood

Jaran Hughes, 21, was arrested Tuesday in Racine, Wisconsin and charged with the murder of Marcell Wilson, police said.

By David Struett
Cook County Criminal Courts, 2601 S. California Blvd.
Cook County Criminal Courts, 2601 S. California Blvd.
Sun-Times file

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy as he sat on a bed in Englewood in early January.

Jaran Hughes, 21, was arrested Tuesday in Racine, Wisconsin and charged with shooting Marcell Wilson, Chicago police said.

Hughes, of Englewood, was expected to appear in court later Wednesday to face a count of first-degree murder.

Marcell was killed Jan. 2 while he sat on a bed with other people in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street, police said. Someone he knew fired a handgun late that night, striking Marcell in the chest.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Marcell’s great-aunt Donna Gaither said he often helped his neighbors with chores and had a sense of humor.

“He was young, but he was a good little helpful boy,” Gaither said shortly after the shooting. “He would help anyone clean up. Anything helpful, anything he could do. They paid him to clean up the yard, rake the yard, pick up the paper. He was really helpful to a lot of neighbors in the area.

“He liked to be a comedian. He loved to crack jokes, he loved to talk crazy,” she said.

Marcell grew up on the South Side and had moved around in the area recently with his mother and father, Donna Gaither said. She saw Marcell less often after he entered school.

