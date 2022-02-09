Woman accused of throwing memorial photo of slain Chicago police Officer Ella French in trash facing felony charge

A felony charge has been filed against a woman accused of throwing a memorial photograph of slain Chicago police Officer Ella French in the trash.

Anna Kochakian, 26, tore the photograph from a memorial at the Thompson Center the evening of Aug. 19, crumpled it and discarded it in the garbage at a nearby CTA platform, the Illinois State Police said.

Kochakian was arrested Wednesday at her home in Chicago. The state police said she was restrained with handcuffs that belonged to French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, who was badly wounded in the shooting.

Related 2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer

Kochakian was charged with criminal damage to property and is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday, state police said.

French, 29, was fatally shot and Yanez critically wounded after they pulled over an SUV with expired plates at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue on Aug. 7.

Two brothers, Emonte Morgan, 21, and Eric Morgan, 22, have been charged with several felonies, including murder and attempted murder in the shooting.