 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Felony charge filed against woman accused of throwing memorial photo of slain Chicago Police Officer Ella in the trash

Anna Kochakian, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The Illinois state police said she was restrained with handcuffs that belonged to French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, who was badly wounded.

By Sun-Times Wire
Officer Ella French with a dog she rescued.
Officer Ella French with a dog she rescued.
Provided

A felony charge has been filed against a woman accused of throwing a memorial photograph of slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French into the trash.

Anna Kochakian, 26, tore the photograph from a memorial at the Thompson Center the evening of Aug. 19, crumpled it and discarded it in the garbage at a nearby CTA platform, Illinois State Police said.

Kochakian was arrested Wednesday at her home in Chicago. The state police said she was restrained with handcuffs that belonged to French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, who was badly wounded in the shooting.

Kochakian was charged with criminal damage to property and is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday, state police said.

French, 29, was fatally shot and Yanez critically wounded after they pulled over an SUV with expired plates at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue on Aug. 7.

Two brothers, Emonte Morgan, 21, and Eric Morgan, 22, have been charged with several felonies, including murder and attempted murder in the shooting.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Man killed friend’s 12-year-old brother after boy teased him about girlfriend: prosecutors

Jaran Hughes, 21, was arrested Tuesday in Racine, Wisconsin, and charged with the murder of Marcel Wilson, police said.

By Matthew Hendrickson and David Struett

Judge clears former CPS special education student’s sexual assault lawsuit for trial

The boy’s family accused Chicago Public Schools, through its employees at Bogan high school, of failing to properly supervise the two children, both 15 at the time with cognitive disabilities.

By Nader Issa

Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Demolition begins on West Ridge building a day after raid by federal agents and Chicago police in response to ‘citizen complaints’

A search warrant was served at 6948 N. Western Ave. Tuesday evening and, within hours, an emergency demolition order was issued.

By Tom Schuba

Lightfoot dodges defeat as committee narrowly approves her COPA chief

The Committee on Public Safety voted 9-6 to confirm Andrea Kersten’s nomination despite the furor over the three-day suspension COPA recommended for CPD Officer Ella French for failing to activate her body-worn camera during a botched police raid.

By Fran Spielman

Maskless March: Pritzker to lift Illinois’ indoor mask mandate for most public areas Feb. 28 — but not yet for schools

Masks won’t be required in grocery stores, restaurants and other gathering points, but they’ll still be required in hospitals, on mass transit and some other settings, including schools. The Chicago Department of Public Health indicated the city would follow suit. Cook County officials didn’t comment on when the suburbs might go maskless, but they typically follow precedents set by the state and city.

By Mitchell Armentrout and Taylor Avery