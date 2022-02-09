Man charged with attempted murder of a Gary police officer

A man faces a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a Gary police officer Monday in northwest Indiana.

Kameron Tremar Cooks Jr., 22, faces one count of attempted murder and additional felony charges of aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement, Lake County Indiana prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Cooks allegedly shot veteran Detective Sergeant William Fazekas about 1 p.m. near 4th Avenue and Johnson Street, police said.

Fazekas was following a vehicle in the 400 block of Johnson Street when the driver opened fire, police said.

Officers arrived and aided Fazekas, who was “bleeding out,” and took him to Methodist Northlake Hospital in a squad car, police said.

Fazekas was stabilized at the hospital and was expected to undergo surgery to repair his shoulder, police said. He is a 32-year veteran of the department assigned to the violent crimes division.