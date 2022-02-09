 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man throws brick at Wiener’s Circle window after denied service for refusing to wear a mask

The man entered the restaurant in the 2600 block of North Clark Street and attempted to order food but “became irate” when workers asked him to put on a mask.

By Sophie Sherry
No one is in custody after a man threw a brick through the front door of the Weiner’s Circle in Lincoln Park.
A man threw a brick through the window of the Wiener’s Circle Wednesday night after he was denied service at the Lincoln Park restaurant for refusing to wear a mask.

The man entered the restaurant about 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Clark Street and attempted to order food but “became irate” when workers asked him to put on a mask, Chicago police said.

He threw snow at a worker and then fled in a vehicle, police said. He later returned and threw a brick through the front door of the restaurant, shattering the glass, according to police and a tweet from the Wiener’s Circle.

No one is in custody but the restaurant tweeted they will release video footage in hopes of identifying the man.

