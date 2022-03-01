 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

3 killed, 4 wounded in citywide shootings Monday

Two 16-year-old boys were killed hours apart Monday morning.

By Sun-Times Wire
Seven people were shot, three fatally, Feb. 28, 2022 in Chicago.
Seven people were shot, three fatally, Feb. 28, 2022 in Chicago.
Two teenagers were shot Dec. 27, 2021, in Washington Park.

Seven people were shot, three fatally, including two 16-year-old boys Monday in Chicago.

Early Monday morning, a 16-year-old boy was killed after stepping off a Red Line escalator in and onto Grand Avenue in downtown Chicago.

A gunman was standing flat against a pillar waiting for Vadarrion Knight to step off the escalator, Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old turned to see the gunman aiming at his head. More than half a dozen shots were fired and Knight collapsed as he tried to run back down the escalator, according to video and information from police sources.

The gunman was seen on the video running around the corner at State Street. Two other people then approached Knight, one kicking the teen while the other went through his pockets, a police source said.

Knight was dead by the time paramedics arrived around 2 a.m. Police said he was shot twice in the chest and once in the knee.

The police source said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted attack,” and that 29 baggies of crack cocaine were found on Knight’s body as well as a “bundle” of cash.

Another 16-year-old boy died following a shooting Monday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

Zachary McClain was shot several times around 5:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Throop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital, then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

Late Monday night, a man was found shot to death late Monday in Austin on the West Side.

The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found laying on the sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.

He was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

At least four others were wounded in citywide gun violence Monday.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Dear Abby: It’ll cost bridesmaid $2,500 to attend bachelorette party

With expenses for the wedding also looming, woman can’t afford the party but feels obliged to be there to support the bride.

By Abigail Van Buren

Man found fatally shot in Austin

The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found laying on the sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

MLB lockout: Inauspicious start to deadline day gives way to hope

MLB and its players association held their longest day of collective bargaining yet this winter, faced with owner-imposed deadline to preserve full season.

By Maddie Lee

What’s needed now is a push for peace

If the war can be stopped, new efforts will be needed to ensure that Europe seeks security not in a new arms race, but in a new effort to build the structures of peace.

By Jesse Jackson

Bulls continue dropping games to NBA’s elite, this time in Miami

With the 112-99 loss to the Heat, the Bulls dropped to 1-11 against teams with a .600 winning percentage or higher. Coach Billy Donovan was not only squashing excuses on Monday, but hoping his players were learning some tough lessons.

By Joe Cowley