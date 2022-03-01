3 killed, 4 wounded in citywide shootings Monday

Seven people were shot, three fatally, including two 16-year-old boys Monday in Chicago.

Early Monday morning, a 16-year-old boy was killed after stepping off a Red Line escalator in and onto Grand Avenue in downtown Chicago.

A gunman was standing flat against a pillar waiting for Vadarrion Knight to step off the escalator, Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old turned to see the gunman aiming at his head. More than half a dozen shots were fired and Knight collapsed as he tried to run back down the escalator, according to video and information from police sources.

The gunman was seen on the video running around the corner at State Street. Two other people then approached Knight, one kicking the teen while the other went through his pockets, a police source said.

Knight was dead by the time paramedics arrived around 2 a.m. Police said he was shot twice in the chest and once in the knee.

The police source said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted attack,” and that 29 baggies of crack cocaine were found on Knight’s body as well as a “bundle” of cash.

Another 16-year-old boy died following a shooting Monday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

Zachary McClain was shot several times around 5:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Throop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital, then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

Late Monday night, a man was found shot to death late Monday in Austin on the West Side.

The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found laying on the sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.

He was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

At least four others were wounded in citywide gun violence Monday.