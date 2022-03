Two people in their 60s were killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Far South Side late Monday.

Officers found a man and a woman in a wrecked car around 11:15 p.m. at 111th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

The man, 69, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. The woman, 66, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead.

Police said the accident was being investigated as a hit-and-run but released no other details.