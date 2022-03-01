Man shot during carjacking at Garfield Ridge gas station

A driver was shot during a carjacking at a gas station in Garfield Ridge early Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

Two gunmen entered the backseat of a car around 12:40 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Moody Avenue and told the two men inside to start driving, police said.

The front-seat passenger jumped out of the car a short time later and was struck by a third suspect driving a different vehicle, police said.

One of the gunmen in the backseat then shot the driver in the knee, police said. Both gunmen left the car and fled in the other vehicle.

The wounded driver, 21, and his passenger, 38, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were listed in good condition.

Police reported no arrests.