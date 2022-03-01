 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man shot during carjacking at Garfield Ridge gas station

Two gunmen entered the backseat of a car in the 5700 block of South Moody Avenue and told the two men inside to start driving, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file

A driver was shot during a carjacking at a gas station in Garfield Ridge early Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

Two gunmen entered the backseat of a car around 12:40 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Moody Avenue and told the two men inside to start driving, police said.

The front-seat passenger jumped out of the car a short time later and was struck by a third suspect driving a different vehicle, police said.

One of the gunmen in the backseat then shot the driver in the knee, police said. Both gunmen left the car and fled in the other vehicle.

The wounded driver, 21, and his passenger, 38, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were listed in good condition.

Police reported no arrests.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Man charged with beating woman to death in Park Manor in 2019

Zebediah Campbell struck the woman in the face on April 24, 2019 in the first block of West 71st Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in Old Town last year

The woman was getting out of her parked Lexus NX when someone bumped into her and took her keys in the 1400 block of North Wells Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

MLB extends deadline to reach labor deal

After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5 p.m. Florida time.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

Man, woman killed in hit-and-run on Far South Side

Officers found the two in a wrecked car around 11:15 p.m. Monday at 111th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

3 killed, 4 wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday

Two 16-year-old boys were killed hours apart Monday morning.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: It’ll cost bridesmaid $2,500 to attend bachelorette party

With expenses for the wedding also looming, woman can’t afford the party but feels obliged to be there to support the bride.

By Abigail Van Buren