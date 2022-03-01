 clock menu more-arrow no yes
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in Old Town last year

The woman was getting out of her parked Lexus NX when someone bumped into her and took her keys in the 1400 block of North Wells Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman last year in the Old Town neighborhood.

The woman was getting out of her Lexus NX when someone bumped into her and took her keys around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 1400 block of North Wells Street, Chicago police said.

The woman, 32, then saw two other people entering her car. One of them tried to hit her but missed.

The teen was arrested Monday after he was identified as one of the people who carjacked the woman’s car. He faces a felony count of vehicular highjacking.

More than 265 carjackings have been reported in Chicago so far this year, a 22% drop from the same period last year, according to police statistics. Carjackings are still higher than they were in 2019, when there were only 79 during the same period.

