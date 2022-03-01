Man shot and killed during argument in Bronzeville — second murder on the block in a month

A man was shot and killed during an argument Monday afternoon on a sidewalk in Bronzeville on the South Side — the second murder on the block in a month.

Flamond Williams, 41, was arguing with someone who took out a gun and shot him in the abdomen around 2:50 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Someone took the man to Provident Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. He lived about a block from where he was shot.

About two weeks earlier, a 65-year-old man was beaten to death in the same block. Lucullus Lee Jr. was found unresponsive on the block after being beaten by a man, authorities said.

Police reported no arrests in either murder.

The 2nd police district, which stretches from 31st Street to the University of Chicago, has reported the same number of shootings and one less murder over the same period last year, according to police statistics.

Reports of robbery, burglary and theft are all higher than they were last year.