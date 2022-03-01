Man, 62, shot several times while struggling with robbers in West Pullman

A 62-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded while struggling with robbers early Tuesday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Three people confronted the man in the 1300 block of West 119th Street around 3:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

They showed a gun and demanded his belongings but the man fought back, police said. One of the robbers opened fire and struck the man in his hip, abdomen and groin.

The robbers left without taking anything.

The man drove to Little Company of Mary Hospital and was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was listed in serious condition.

No arrests were reported.

