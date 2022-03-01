The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man, 62, shot several times while struggling with robbers in West Pullman

Three people confronted the man in the 1300 block of West 119th Street early Tuesday, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 01, 2022 10:23 AM
SHARE Man, 62, shot several times while struggling with robbers in West Pullman
A woman was shot to death Feb. 22, 2022 in Park City.

Sun-Times file photo

A 62-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded while struggling with robbers early Tuesday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Three people confronted the man in the 1300 block of West 119th Street around 3:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

They showed a gun and demanded his belongings but the man fought back, police said. One of the robbers opened fire and struck the man in his hip, abdomen and groin.

The robbers left without taking anything.

The man drove to Little Company of Mary Hospital and was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was listed in serious condition.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Another ex-Bridgeport bank worker pleads guilty, suggested fudging docs ‘with scissors and copier’
Crime continues its climb in Chicago, with spikes in burglaries, thefts and stolen motor vehicles
Glendale Heights man killed in road-rage shooting in Streamwood
Man shot and killed during argument in Bronzeville — second murder on the block in a month
Man charged with beating woman to death in Park Manor in 2019
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in Old Town last year