2 shot on I-94 in Chatham

Two people were shot Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Chatham on the South Side.
Illinois state police responded to a call of a shooting on I-94 near 79th Street about 8 p.m. and found two people shot, officials said.
Both wounded individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries, state police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Charges dropped against officer accused of striking handcuffed man who allegedly fired at other cops
The Latest
Kenwood easily won the Class 4A Thornwood sectional semifinal game and showed that the puzzle pieces may be starting to fall into place.
Face off over keeping masks on: Illinois House Democrats oust three bare-faced Republicans objecting to ‘outdated’ rule
Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifting the mask mandate for most public settings, Illinois House Democrats are sticking to rules requiring face coverings in the chamber. One maskless Republican insisted, “It’s time to stand up for sanity in here.” But Democrats accused them of throwing “insults” and “tantrums.”
Seeing a third person cured of HIV is monumental for the thousands of people who participated in medical trials in hopes of one day finding a cure.
On Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced she directed World Business Chicago to suspend Chicago’s sister city relationship with the Russian capital.
This is the time of year when coaches from outside the biggest of the big-boy leagues can become stars. See: Porter Moser.