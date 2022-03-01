The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

2 shot on I-94 in Chatham

State police responded to a call of a shooting on Interstate 94 near 79th Street about 8 p.m. and found two people shot, officials said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 01, 2022 09:10 PM
SHARE 2 shot on I-94 in Chatham
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.

Two people were shot Tuesday night on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were shot Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Chatham on the South Side.

Illinois state police responded to a call of a shooting on I-94 near 79th Street about 8 p.m. and found two people shot, officials said.

Both wounded individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Next Up In Crime
Academic Success center executives charged with embezzling $1.8 million for after-school programs
Man charged with fatally shooting cousin last year in Austin
Charges dropped against officer accused of striking handcuffed man who allegedly fired at other cops
Man charged with murder after woman dies from beating in 2019
‘They were extremely beautiful people.’ Well-known pastor and husband killed in Pullman hit-and-run
Melrose Park cop’s light sentence in gambling case leads judge to give probation to another defendant
The Latest
Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (1) blocks a shot.
High School Basketball
Kenwood steps up in the post to handle Bloom
Kenwood easily won the Class 4A Thornwood sectional semifinal game and showed that the puzzle pieces may be starting to fall into place.
By Michael O’Brien
March 01, 2022 09:16 PM
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, speaks on the House floor in Springfield on Tuesday. Fellow Republicans raise their hands in support of his unofficial call for a vote on who believes the chamber’s mask mandate should be removed.
Springfield
Face off over keeping masks on: Illinois House Democrats oust three bare-faced Republicans objecting to ‘outdated’ rule
Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifting the mask mandate for most public settings, Illinois House Democrats are sticking to rules requiring face coverings in the chamber. One maskless Republican insisted, “It’s time to stand up for sanity in here.” But Democrats accused them of throwing “insults” and “tantrums.”
By Taylor Avery
March 01, 2022 09:13 PM
President Biden Commemorates World AIDS Day
Editorials
Another milestone on the road to curing HIV is worth celebrating
Seeing a third person cured of HIV is monumental for the thousands of people who participated in medical trials in hopes of one day finding a cure.
By CST Editorial Board
March 01, 2022 09:00 PM
Protesters hold up signs condemning Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian flags during a rally in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Saints Volodymyr and Olha Catholic Church at 2248 W Superior St in Ukrainian Village on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Chicago
Chicago suspends “Sister City” relationship with Moscow
On Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced she directed World Business Chicago to suspend Chicago’s sister city relationship with the Russian capital.
By Josephine Stratman
March 01, 2022 08:52 PM
merlin_103841690.jpg
College Sports
What pressure? It’s 3-0 or bust in Valley tourney for Drew Valentine’s first Loyola team
This is the time of year when coaches from outside the biggest of the big-boy leagues can become stars. See: Porter Moser.
By Steve Greenberg
March 01, 2022 07:49 PM