2 shot on I-94 in Longwood Manor

Two people were shot Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Longwood Manor on the South Side.
Illinois state police responded to a call of a shooting on I-94 near 95th Street about 8 p.m. and found two people shot, officials said.
Both wounded individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries, state police said.
State police initially said the shooting occurred on I-94 near 79th Street.
No further information was immediately available.
Charges dropped against officer accused of striking handcuffed man who allegedly fired at other cops
The two men, 18 and 44, were on the train in the 800 block of North State Street about 9 p.m. when they were approached by 5 to 6 suspects who battered them and took their belongings, police said.
Face-off over masks-on rule: Illinois House Democrats oust three bare-faced Republicans objecting to ‘outdated’ policy
Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifting the mask mandate for most public settings, Illinois House Democrats are sticking to rules requiring face coverings in their chamber. One maskless Republican insisted, “It’s time to stand up for sanity in here.” But Democrats accused unmasked colleagues of throwing “insults” and “tantrums.”
‘Go get ’em!’ Biden’s forceful State of the Union speech tackles Putin, spotlights infrastructure plans
On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits the University of Illinois Chicago campus with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to tout Biden’s economic plans.
The girl was riding in a car with family members in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street about 7:50 p.m. when someone opened fire from the street, striking her in the back of the head, police said.
Kenwood easily won the Class 4A Thornwood Sectional semifinal game and showed that the puzzle pieces may be starting to fall into place.