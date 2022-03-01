2 shot on I-94 in Longwood Manor

Two people were shot Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

Illinois state police responded to a call of a shooting on I-94 near 95th Street about 8 p.m. and found two people shot, officials said.

Both wounded individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

State police initially said the shooting occurred on I-94 near 79th Street.

No further information was immediately available.

