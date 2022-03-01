2 men battered, robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side

Two men were battered and robbed Tuesday night on a CTA Red Line train on the Near North Side.

The two men, 18 and 44, were on the train in the 800 block of North State Street about 9 p.m. when they were approached by 5 to 6 suspects who battered them and took their belongings, Chicago police said.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.