Thursday, March 10, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man found shot to death in South Shore

The man, between 20 and 30 years old, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the 7300 block of South Phillips Avenue.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 10, 2022 07:18 AM
A man was found shot to death Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The man, between 20 and 30 years old, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the 7300 block of South Phillips Avenue just after 6 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area One detectives were investigating.

The Latest
Young women and girls hold candles in Douglas Park in tribute to missing Black girls as part of The Visibility Project.
Other Views
Crisis of missing Black women and girls deserves more public attention
In 2020, 268,884 women were reported missing, and nearly 100,000 were Black women and girls. Black women account for about 15% of the U.S. population, but more than one-third of all missing women. So why don’t we know their names?
By Robin Kelly
March 10, 2022 08:54 AM
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
Crime
Charges filed after shoplifter stabs man trying to stop him in River North Walgreens
The victim intervened after seeing the man stealing items in the 600 block of North Clark Street Sunday night, police said.
By David Struett
March 10, 2022 08:50 AM
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg
Crime
Murder charges filed in Chicago’s first homicide of the year, a fatal beating on the South Side
Martin Dean, 57, was arrested Tuesday in the death of Allen Jackson, 38, on Jan. 1.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 10, 2022 08:44 AM
Two people were shot, one fatally, March 9, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
A 61-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday evening in the 7500 block of South Ellis Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 10, 2022 07:53 AM
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge
Alex Hunt was struck and killed Saturday night as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles strike the boy.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 10, 2022 07:47 AM