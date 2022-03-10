Man found shot to death in South Shore

A man was found shot to death Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.
The man, between 20 and 30 years old, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the 7300 block of South Phillips Avenue just after 6 a.m., Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Area One detectives were investigating.
