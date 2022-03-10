The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge

Alex Hunt was struck and killed Saturday night as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles strike the boy.

Sun-Times Wire
 March 10, 2022 07:47 AM
A suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge last weekend.

Police were expected to release details of the arrest at a news conference later Thursday morning.

Alex Hunt was struck and killed Saturday night as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles strike the boy.

Hunt was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove and pronounced dead.

Police released descriptions of the two vehicles: 

  • A dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2014-18 Jeep, with damage to the passenger side and front end.
  • A dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2013-15 Toyota that may have front and right side damage.

Anyone with information was asked to call Burr Ridge police at (630) 323-8181.

