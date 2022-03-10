The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Murder charges filed in Chicago’s first homicide of the year, a fatal beating on the South Side

Martin Dean, 57, was arrested Tuesday in the death of Allen Jackson, 38, on Jan. 1.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 10, 2022 08:44 AM
Murder charges have been filed in the January beating death of a man in Grand Boulevard on the South Side, Chicago’s first recorded homicide of the year.

Martin Dean, 57, was arrested Tuesday in the death of Allen Jackson, 38, on Jan. 1.

Police say Dean and Jackson were fighting in the 5000 block of South State Street when Dean hit Jackson in the head with a blunt object.

Jackson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Dean was due in bond court Thursday.

The killing was the city’s first of the year, following a violent 2021 that saw more than 800 murders.

