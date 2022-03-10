Police chase involving stolen cars from near Peoria reaches Chicago area
By 7:40 a.m Thursday, a chase involving the “theft of multiple vehicles out of the Peoria area” had reached Grundy County, on eastbound Interstate 80 near Morris, state police said.
A police chase from the Peoria area reached into the far suburbs of Chicago Thursday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
By 7:40 a.m., a chase involving the “theft of multiple vehicles out of the Peoria area” had reached Grundy County, on eastbound Interstate 80 near Morris, state police said.
“This incident is still active and ongoing and no further information is available,” state police said.
State police said they were assisting the Grundy County sheriff’s office.
The Latest
California-based Pipeline Health has agreed to sell West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and Weiss Memorial Hospital in Uptown to Michigan-based Resilience Healthcare.
Alex Hunt was struck and killed Saturday night as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles strike the boy.
Highland Park robotics team competes in state tournament Saturday, hopes to bring their program to CPS.
Donell Green, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and home invasion, according to Chicago police.
All the previews, columns and game stories from the 2022 high school basketball state finals in Champaign.