Thursday, March 10, 2022
Police chase involving stolen cars from near Peoria reaches Chicago area

By 7:40 a.m Thursday, a chase involving the “theft of multiple vehicles out of the Peoria area” had reached Grundy County, on eastbound Interstate 80 near Morris, state police said.

Sun-Times Wire
 March 10, 2022 09:59 AM
A police chase from the Peoria area reached into the far suburbs of Chicago Thursday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

By 7:40 a.m., a chase involving the “theft of multiple vehicles out of the Peoria area” had reached Grundy County, on eastbound Interstate 80 near Morris, state police said.

“This incident is still active and ongoing and no further information is available,” state police said.

State police said they were assisting the Grundy County sheriff’s office.

