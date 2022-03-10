The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man charged with murdering star athlete over pair of shoes

Police say Deshawn London, 20, planned to steal a pair of Air Jordans when he shot Torrence Sumerlin last August.

David Struett By David Struett
 March 10, 2022 10:24 AM
SHARE Man charged with murdering star athlete over pair of shoes
Torrence Sumerlin Jr., who played baseball for Whitney Young High School and Southeastern University, with his mother, Carla.

Torrence Sumerlin Jr., who played baseball for Whitney Young High School and Southeastern University, with his mother, Carla.

Provided

Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting someone over a pair of shoes last year on the West Side.

Deshawn London, 20, faces a count of murder in the Aug. 20 shooting of Torrence Sumerlin, Chicago police said.

Sumerlin, an avid gym shoe collector and star athlete, had gone to the 2400 block of West Polk that morning to meet someone to sell a pair of Air Jordans, police and his mother have said.

Two people who’d been hiding nearby rushed him as he stood by his open trunk and shot Sumerlin, 26, in the chest.

The assailants never even grabbed the shoes, his mother Carla Sumerlin said, speculating that her son’s size and physique might have frightened the would-be robbers.

London was expected to appear in court later Thursday.

Contributing: Mitch Dudek

Next Up In Crime
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-and-run death of 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge
Minnesota man charged with shooting that killed woman, wounded another in Gresham
Police chase involving stolen cars from near Peoria reaches Chicago area
Man charged in beating death of 70-year-old woman in Edison Park
Charges filed after shoplifter stabs man trying to stop him in River North Walgreens
Murder charges filed in Chicago’s first homicide of the year, a fatal beating on the South Side
The Latest
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-and-run death of 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge
Alex Hunt was struck and killed Saturday night as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles strike the boy.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 10, 2022 12:16 PM
Members of the 18529 Rust in Piece team competing Saturday at the Illinois FIRST Tech Challenge tournament in Elgin are (from left) Ross Goldbaum, Ari Posner, Aiden Cohen, Jacob Hoyt, and Spencer Nguyen. The team also wanted to mention Josh Jacobson, who’s responsible for computer-aided design. He wasn’t present, but was essential. “This would not be possible without him,” Cohen said.
Columnists
‘This is what we do; we build robots’
Highland Park robotics team competes in state tournament Saturday, hopes to bring their program to CPS.
By Neil Steinberg
March 10, 2022 11:48 AM
Bail was denied Thursday for Jesus Garcia, 22, accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man on Sept. 17 in Logan Square.
Crime
Minnesota man charged with shooting that killed woman, wounded another in Gresham
Donell Green, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and home invasion, according to Chicago police.
By Jermaine Nolen
March 10, 2022 11:31 AM
statefinals.jpg
High School Basketball
IHSA basketball state finals coverage
All the previews, columns and game stories from the 2022 high school basketball state finals in Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
March 10, 2022 11:14 AM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled a second batch of games on Wednesday.
MLB
International draft back on the table at MLB labor negotiations
Under an agreement reached on the 99th day of a lockout that has delayed the season, the sides agreed to a July 25 deadline to establish an international draft that would start in 2024.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 10, 2022 11:05 AM