The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Minnesota man charged with shooting that killed woman, wounded another in Gresham

Donell Green, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and home invasion, according to Chicago police.

Jermaine Nolen By Jermaine Nolen
 March 10, 2022 11:31 AM
SHARE Minnesota man charged with shooting that killed woman, wounded another in Gresham
Bail was denied Thursday for Jesus Garcia, 22, accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man on Sept. 17 in Logan Square.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was extradited from Minnesota and charged with a shooting in Gresham that killed a woman and wounded another last November.

Donell Green, 26, from St. Paul, Minn. was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and home invasion, according to Chicago police.

Shawniece Banks, 22, was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head on Nov. 22 in the 8200 block of South Justine Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Another woman, 20, was found on a sidewalk outside with a gunshot wound to her face. She was hospitalized in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Police tracked Green to Minnesota and he was extradited to Chicago on Wednesday, police said. He was due in bond court Thursday.

Next Up In Crime
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-and-run death of 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge
Man charged with murdering star athlete over pair of shoes
Police chase involving stolen cars from near Peoria reaches Chicago area
Man charged in beating death of 70-year-old woman in Edison Park
Charges filed after shoplifter stabs man trying to stop him in River North Walgreens
Murder charges filed in Chicago’s first homicide of the year, a fatal beating on the South Side
The Latest
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-and-run death of 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge
Alex Hunt was struck and killed Saturday night as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles strike the boy.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 10, 2022 12:16 PM
Members of the 18529 Rust in Piece team competing Saturday at the Illinois FIRST Tech Challenge tournament in Elgin are (from left) Ross Goldbaum, Ari Posner, Aiden Cohen, Jacob Hoyt, and Spencer Nguyen. The team also wanted to mention Josh Jacobson, who’s responsible for computer-aided design. He wasn’t present, but was essential. “This would not be possible without him,” Cohen said.
Columnists
‘This is what we do; we build robots’
Highland Park robotics team competes in state tournament Saturday, hopes to bring their program to CPS.
By Neil Steinberg
March 10, 2022 11:48 AM
statefinals.jpg
High School Basketball
IHSA basketball state finals coverage
All the previews, columns and game stories from the 2022 high school basketball state finals in Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
March 10, 2022 11:14 AM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled a second batch of games on Wednesday.
MLB
International draft back on the table at MLB labor negotiations
Under an agreement reached on the 99th day of a lockout that has delayed the season, the sides agreed to a July 25 deadline to establish an international draft that would start in 2024.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 10, 2022 11:05 AM
Despite what you may see on social media, one skin expert says there is no singular “magic” skincare ingredient for anti-aging — even bananas.&nbsp;
Well
Banana peels for your skin? Experts weigh in on latest TikTok skincare regimen advice
Can that part of the banana you usually throw away potentially provide hydration, gentle exfoliation, antioxidant effects and wrinkle reduction?
By Sara M. Moniuszko | USA TODAY
March 10, 2022 11:00 AM