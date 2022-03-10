Minnesota man charged with shooting that killed woman, wounded another in Gresham

A man was extradited from Minnesota and charged with a shooting in Gresham that killed a woman and wounded another last November.

Donell Green, 26, from St. Paul, Minn. was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and home invasion, according to Chicago police.

Shawniece Banks, 22, was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head on Nov. 22 in the 8200 block of South Justine Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Another woman, 20, was found on a sidewalk outside with a gunshot wound to her face. She was hospitalized in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Police tracked Green to Minnesota and he was extradited to Chicago on Wednesday, police said. He was due in bond court Thursday.