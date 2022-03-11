2 suburban officers shot at, return fire in Englewood

Two suburban officers were shot at Thursday night while working with the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in Englewood on the South Side.

The officers, from Melrose Park and Maywood, were following a dark-colored SUV which was listed as stolen in the 5700 block of South Loomis Boulevard about 8:25 p.m. when the SUV stopped and occupants inside opened fire before driving off, Chicago police said.

The officers returned fire, but it was unclear if anyone in the SUV was shot, police said.

Neither officer was shot, but both were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The SUV was later found unoccupied, police said.

No one was in custody.