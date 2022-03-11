2 suburban officers shot at, return fire in Englewood

Two suburban officers were shot at Thursday night while working with the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in Englewood on the South Side.
The officers, from Melrose Park and Maywood, were following a dark-colored SUV which was listed as stolen in the 5700 block of South Loomis Boulevard about 8:25 p.m. when the SUV stopped and occupants inside opened fire before driving off, Chicago police said.
The officers returned fire, but it was unclear if anyone in the SUV was shot, police said.
Neither officer was shot, but both were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
The SUV was later found unoccupied, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’: Samuel L. Jackson lowers the volume as a man getting his memories back
Playing a dementia patient in Apple TV+ series, the prolific actor provides a reminder of his range.
David Pastrnak’s goal with 17 seconds left dealt the Hawks a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat Thursday.
Former Cook County Judge Dan Locallo said the state’s attorney’s column amounts to an “attempt to divert any discussion as to why her office acted in the manner that they did.”
Inside Russia, reporting and publishing “fake news” is now a criminal offense, punishable by 15 years in prison. Eyewitness accounts are worth less than state TV propaganda.