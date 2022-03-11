The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 11, 2022
2 suburban officers shot at, return fire in Englewood

No officers were struck by gunfire, and it’s unclear whether any suspects were shot, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 11, 2022 03:40 AM
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.

A shootout involving officers from Melrose Park and Maywood occurred March 10, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Two suburban officers were shot at Thursday night while working with the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in Englewood on the South Side.

The officers, from Melrose Park and Maywood, were following a dark-colored SUV which was listed as stolen in the 5700 block of South Loomis Boulevard about 8:25 p.m. when the SUV stopped and occupants inside opened fire before driving off, Chicago police said.

The officers returned fire, but it was unclear if anyone in the SUV was shot, police said.

Neither officer was shot, but both were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The SUV was later found unoccupied, police said.

No one was in custody.

