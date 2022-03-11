Man charged with shooting 3-year-old in face on West Side

A man has been charged with wounding a 3-year-old boy in the face last month during a drive-by shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Andy Wallace, 35, was arrested Thursday in Cicero and charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the Feb. 22 shooting, Chicago police said.

That morning, he allegedly pulled up in a white SUV and fired shots into a car occupied by the child and a woman in the 3400 block of West Congress Parkway.

The woman drove the child to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A family member had said the boy needed surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his temple. The 36-year-old woman in the car was uninjured.

Wallace, from Lawndale, was expected to appear in court later Friday.

