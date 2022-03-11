The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 11, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man charged with shooting 3-year-old in face on West Side

Andy Wallace, 35, is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the Feb. 22 shooting, police said.

David Struett By David Struett
 March 11, 2022 08:59 AM
SHARE Man charged with shooting 3-year-old in face on West Side
Police investigate the scene where 3-year-old boy was shot near Congress Parkway and Kilbourn Avenue in West Garfield Park, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Police investigate the scene where 3-year-old boy was shot near Congress Parkway and Kilbourn Avenue in West Garfield Park, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A man has been charged with wounding a 3-year-old boy in the face last month during a drive-by shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Andy Wallace, 35, was arrested Thursday in Cicero and charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the Feb. 22 shooting, Chicago police said.

That morning, he allegedly pulled up in a white SUV and fired shots into a car occupied by the child and a woman in the 3400 block of West Congress Parkway.

The woman drove the child to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A family member had said the boy needed surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his temple. The 36-year-old woman in the car was uninjured.

Wallace, from Lawndale, was expected to appear in court later Friday.

Next Up In Crime
Thieves steal BMWs from Peoria dealership, ditch them during police chase and carjack a woman with her child in New Lenox
Companies tied to Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover, his family and supporters facing new federal scrutiny
1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday
5 years after Markham courthouse rapes, and still waiting for cameras for holding cells
2 suburban police officers shot at, return fire in Englewood
Foxx says Smollett faced ‘kangaroo prosecution’
The Latest
Javi, an Australian shepherd-border collie mix sleeps in a car during a road trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco with his owner Ben Lowenstein in February 2022.
Travel Well
Road trip with a dog? Tips for making you both happy
Long before your road trip, give your dog positive associations with the car.
By Associated Press
March 11, 2022 08:30 AM
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
Crime
Thieves steal BMWs from Peoria dealership, ditch them during police chase and carjack a woman with her child in New Lenox
No one was injured and the carjackers remained at large Friday.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 11, 2022 07:27 AM
Les_Grobstein_Bobblehead__4_.jpg
Sports Media
Celebrate Les Grobstein Day with a bobblehead of ‘The Grobber’
The late Chicago sports-radio icon will be celebrated Friday, which would have been his 70th birthday. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is unveiling a limited-edition bobblehead in his honor.
By Jeff Agrest
March 11, 2022 07:00 AM
Naturalist Jerry Attere beginning to tap a mature sugar maple at River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Sweet and sappy: The joy of in-person maple-syrup events are back and it’s been a good year so far
The weather has been good to outstanding (mostly) so far for maple sap, perfect timing for in-person maple-syrup events, the joy of those sweet, smart and sappy times.
By Dale Bowman
March 11, 2022 06:51 AM
Fleury__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade buzz: Marc-Andre Fleury situation remains a conundrum
The goalie trade market is heating up, but Fleury’s own intentions remain unclear. Plus, the latest on Dominik Kubalik, Calvin de Haan and Ryan Carpenter’s trade fates.
By Ben Pope
March 11, 2022 06:30 AM