The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 11, 2022
Jussie Smollett News Metro/State

Jussie Smollett to serve jail sentence in protective custody, not unusual for high-profile and other at-risk detainees

Smollett underwent the standard intake process at Cook County Jail Thursday night. He was given a medical and mental health evaluation, tested for COVID-19 and offered a vaccine.

Matthew Hendrickson By Matthew Hendrickson
 March 11, 2022 12:54 PM
SHARE Jussie Smollett to serve jail sentence in protective custody, not unusual for high-profile and other at-risk detainees
Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett’s booking photo at the Cook County Jail.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office

Jussie Smollett is expected to be held in protective custody at the Cook County Jail while serving his sentence for lying to police about a hate crime he staged against himself in 2019.

The action is neither unexpected nor unusual: High-profile and other at-risk detainees are usually kept segregated from the jail’s general population.

The former star of the television show “Empire” was sentenced Thursday to 30 months probation, with Judge James Linn ordering him to serve the first 150 days behind bars, as well as pay a $25,000 fine and $120,000 to the city of Chicago as restitution for the cost of the extensive investigation into his bogus claims.

Smollett is likely to only serve 75 days in custody because he is eligible for “day-for-day” credit for time served.

After Linn handed down his sentence Thursday night, Smollett began yelling that he was both innocent and not suicidal. “And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that,” Smollett shouted as he was led away by deputies.

Smollett asked to be placed in protective custody and Linn signed an order requesting it, according to court documents filed after the hearing. The decision, though, is ultimately up to the sheriff’s office, which runs the jail and has wide latitude in how it manages the population of just over 6,000 detainees.

Smollett’s outburst — and concerns voiced by his attorneys — mean the actor will be watched particularly closely in jail, according to courthouse observers.

Pressed about Smollett’s comments, lead defense attorney Nenye Uche referred to the 2019 death of financier Jeffrey Epstein while in custody at the Metropolitan Correction Center in New York City on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide, but nonworking surveillance cameras and the nature of his injuries have fueled conspiracy theories and it is the subject of a continuing investigation.

“He was doing it for a specific reason,” Uche said of his client. “Because let’s be honest when you have the Epstein situation, where he was found dead in his jail, even in protective custody.

“What Mr. Smollett was concerned about was, what if he turns up dead in protective custody? He doesn’t want anyone to think he killed himself,” Uche said.

Uche said he understood the concern, claiming he had “sued a lot of jails for unexplained deaths.” He threatened to sue the Cook County sheriff’s office should anything happen to Smollett while in custody.

“If anything of course happens to Mr. Smollett ... I would sue the jail,” Uche said. “So I expect professional conduct, I expect him to be protected.”

Even so, Uche said he worried about Smollett being cut off from contact with others while in jail. “Protective custody is isolation, that’s mental isolation,” he said. “Of course the flip-side to the coin is if you put him in general population, his life is at risk.”

Protective custody is not the same as solitary confinement, which Sheriff Tom Dart has said was ended in 2016. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for details about Smollett’s confinement.

Smollett underwent the jail’s standard intake process Thursday night. He was given a comprehensive medical and mental health evaluation, tested for COVID-19 and offered a vaccine, if he has not already been vaccinated, officials said.

Detainees are held in isolation for a period of time as part of the jail’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus. As of Thursday, 12 detainees tested positive for the coronavirus, all at intake, the sheriff’s office said.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, was convicted by a jury in December on five out of six felony counts of disorderly conduct for false statements he made to Chicago police officers claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack on Jan. 29, 2019 near his Streeterville home.

Next Up In Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 5 months in jail for staging fake hate crime in downtown Chicago
Let’s hope Chicago can now turn the page on the Jussie Smollett saga
Kim Foxx defends reforms, calls for focus on data amid Cook County’s surge in violent crime
Smollett sentencing hearing scheduled for March
‘Half the way to rehabilitation’
Full 60-page report on Jussie Smollett case details confusion, controversy in state’s attorney’s office
The Latest
The Rolling Stones perform a “surprise show” at the Double Door&nbsp;on Sept. 18, 1997.
Music
Jam Productions co-founder Jerry Mickelson picks some notable shows over 50 years
He’s secured a fire engine for the manager of the Rolling Stones, introduced rock concerts at Grant Park’s Hutchinson Field and more.
By Mitch Dudek
March 11, 2022 02:10 PM
merlin_65001937.jpg
Cubs
Ban this shift, please: Cubs owners go from crying poor to trying to buy Chelsea FC
Ricketts family reportedly interested in bidding for the English Premier League club.
By Rick Morrissey
March 11, 2022 01:42 PM
“I think as everyone knows — appreciate and respect the decisions that are made, particularly in regard to player health and community health,” Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark said.
MLB
Unvaccinated MLB players won’t be allowed into Canada to play Blue Jays
Players who are denied entry into Canada won’t be paid for any games they miss.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 11, 2022 01:28 PM
State Rep. Kam Buckner speaks at the Chicago Live Again press conference at Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2021.
Fran Spielman Show
Buckner says Lightfoot’s personality gets in the way of solving problems
State Rep. Kam Buckner said he will decide after the spring legislative session whether to challenge Lightfoot in the race for Chicago mayor.
By Fran Spielman
March 11, 2022 12:55 PM
Illinois’ Andre Curbelo defends against Indiana’s Rob Phinisee in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.
College Sports
Illinois’ horrendous shooting tells tale in Big Ten quarterfinal loss to Indiana
The Illini shot an abysmal 35.2% from two-point range. Take out Kofi Cockburn’s 8-for-13 and it was an astonishing 19% from inside the three-point line.
By Steve Greenberg
March 11, 2022 12:53 PM