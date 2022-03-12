The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Church burglarized in Humboldt Park

Officers met with a custodial worker and found a broken window on the side of the church in the 900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue about 1:10 a.m.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 12, 2022 05:04 AM
Police_Tape_1__18_.jpg

A church was burglarized March 12, 2022 on the North Side.

Sun-Times file

A church was burglarized early Saturday morning in Humboldt Park on the North Side.

Officers met with a custodial worker and found a broken window on the side of the church in the 900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said.

Video surveillance shows an unidentified male take several items from the church, police said.

No one was in custody.

