Church burglarized in Humboldt Park

A church was burglarized early Saturday morning in Humboldt Park on the North Side.
Officers met with a custodial worker and found a broken window on the side of the church in the 900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said.
Video surveillance shows an unidentified male take several items from the church, police said.
No one was in custody.
