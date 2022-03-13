The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 13, 2022
9 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening

In one of the attacks, two men were shot while sitting in a car in Little Village.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 13, 2022 05:29 AM
At least nine people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening.

  • A man, 22, was near a parking lot in the 4600 block of South Cicero Avenue about 5:20 p.m. when a car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the thigh and grazing him in the ankle, Chicago police said. He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
  • A few hours later, a woman, 24, was riding in a car in the 3800 block of South Campbell Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was struck three times in the leg, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.
  • A second woman, 19, was outside in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue about 10 p.m. when she was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.
  • Two men, 33 and 20, were sitting in a vehicle about 5:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 25th Place when someone opened fire, police said. The 20-year-old was struck in the lower body and the other was shot in the arm, police said. The men left the scene and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were in good condition, police said.

At least four others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

At least one man was killed and 21 other people wounded in shootings in Chicago last weekend.

