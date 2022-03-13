1 killed, 11 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening

At least one person was killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.



One person was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in East Chatham on the South Side. A man and woman, both 19, were in the 800 block of East 83rd Streetabout 4:20 a.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking them both in the face, Chicago police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. The man was in serious condition, officials said.

A man, 22, was near a parking lot in the 4600 block of South Cicero Avenue about 5:20 p.m. Friday when a car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the thigh and grazing him in the ankle, police said. He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

A few hours later, a woman, 24, was riding in a car in the 3800 block of South Campbell Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was struck three times in the leg, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

A second woman, 19, was outside in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue about 10 p.m. when she was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

Two men, 33 and 20, were sitting in a vehicle about 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of West 25th Place when someone opened fire, police said. The 20-year-old was struck in the lower body and the other was shot in the arm, police said. The men left the scene and self-transported to Mt. Sinai, where they were in good condition, police said.

At least six others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

At least one man was killed and 21 other people wounded in shootings in Chicago last weekend.