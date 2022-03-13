The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 13, 2022
1 killed, 1 seriously wounded in East Chatham shooting

A man and woman, both 19, were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street about 4:20 a.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking them both in the face, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 13, 2022 06:25 AM
Two people were shot, one fatally, March 13, 2022 on the South Side.

One person was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in East Chatham on the South Side.

They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. The man was in serious condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

