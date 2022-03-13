1 killed, 1 seriously wounded in East Chatham shooting
A man and woman, both 19, were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street about 4:20 a.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking them both in the face, police said.
A man and woman, both 19, were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street about 4:20 a.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking them both in the face, Chicago police said.
They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. The man was in serious condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
