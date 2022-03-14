The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Church in West Pullman burglarized; 2nd church-related burglary in 2 days

A 20-year-old man was charged Saturday in connection with a burglary at a church in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 14, 2022 01:12 AM
SHARE Church in West Pullman burglarized; 2nd church-related burglary in 2 days
FatalShooting020618_1__6_.jpg

A second church was burglarized in two days March 13, 2022, this time on the Far South Side.

Sun-times file

A church was burglarized for the second time in two days Sunday night, this time in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Officers responded to a burglary call about 9:30 p.m. and met with a staff member at the church, which was located in the 400 block of West 120th Street, Chicago police said.

The member told officers that a snow blower was taken, and the suspect entered on the north side of the building through the main doors, police said.

No one was in custody.

A 20-year-old man was charged Saturday in connection with a burglary at a church in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Torribio Mora faces a felony count of burglary of a place of worship, and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, Chicago police said.

About 1:10 a.m. Saturday, officers met with a custodial worker and found a broken window on the side of the church in the 900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, police said.

Video surveillance showed a male take several items from the church, police said.

About 45 minutes later, Mora was found inside the church and identified as the person who allegedly committed the burglary, police said. He was taken into custody and charged.

Next Up In Crime
7 seriously hurt in South Chicago mass shooting
Man killed in West Englewood shooting
No bail for man charged with January murder of store employee
Did McClain speak for the House speaker? A legal battle to watch for in Madigan case
1 killed, 1 seriously wounded in East Chatham shooting
1 killed, 11 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening
The Latest
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers to play 23rd season in NFL
The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.” The news stole the spotlight from the NCAA’s Selection Sunday.
By Rob Maaddi | Associated Press
March 14, 2022 12:06 AM
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horosocpe for Monday, March 14, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 14, 2022 12:01 AM
A detainee at Cook County Jail is charged with beating a correctional officer on April 13, 2020.
Chicago
3 officers injured after fire breaks out at Cook County Jail
Firefighters responded to a call of smoke at Cook County Jail, 2834 W. 31st St.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 13, 2022 10:56 PM
Loyola Chicago v Illinois
College Sports
On Illinois vs. Loyola not happening again and other guarantees about which we have no idea
What do we ever really know as we plunge straight into the deep end of another March Madness?
By Steve Greenberg
March 13, 2022 10:48 PM
Michigan v Arizona
College Sports
They’ve got the look: Arizona Wildcats are my pick to win the NCAA Tournament
For the Pac-12 — which bills itself as the “Conference of Champions” — a 25-year title drought is pretty sad. Well, it’s time to get un-sad.
By Steve Greenberg
March 13, 2022 10:19 PM