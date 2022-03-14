Girl, 17, shot and critically wounded in South Loop
The teen was in the 1700 block of South Wentworth Avenue when two people approached and one of them opened fire, striking her in the right side of the neck, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
