Monday, March 14, 2022
Girl, 17, shot and critically wounded in South Loop

The teen was in the 1700 block of South Wentworth Avenue when two people approached and one of them opened fire, striking her in the right side of the neck, police said.

 March 14, 2022 05:14 AM
A 17-year-old girl was shot March 13, 2022 on the Near South Side.

A 17-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the South Loop on the Near South Side.

The teen was in the 1700 block of South Wentworth Avenue when two people approached and one of them opened fire, striking her in the right side of the neck, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

