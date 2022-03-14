Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway near California Avenue on West Side
Troopers responded about 1 a.m. Sunday and found the person shot with injuries that were not life-threatening, Illinois state police said.
No other details were immediately available.
State police asked anyone with information to call 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
