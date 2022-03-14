The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway near California Avenue on West Side

Troopers responded about 1 a.m. Sunday and found the person shot with injuries that were not life-threatening, Illinois state police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 14, 2022 05:39 AM
A person was shot on I-290 near California Avenue March 13, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A person was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway near California Avenue early Sunday.

Troopers responded about 1 a.m. and found the person shot with injuries that were not life-threatening, Illinois state police said.

No other details were immediately available.

State police asked anyone with information to call 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

 

Crime
2 killed, 25 others wounded in Chicago shootings over the weekend, including 7 injured in one attack in South Chicago
The seven were shot Sunday afternoon when a car pulled up as they were standing outside a Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 14, 2022 06:42 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I want my boyfriend to cut his hair for Grandma’s funeral
His long and unruly pandemic mop isn’t appropriate for a memorial service.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 14, 2022 06:00 AM
A rendering of a renovated Thompson Center.
Chicago Enterprise
Thompson Center revamp could boost La Salle Street corridor
A developer is plotting his strategy for the state-owned building as others consider how its reuse can benefit the nearby stretch of downtown.
By David Roeder
March 14, 2022 05:30 AM
Lyft_Uber_logos.jpg
News
Contractor status keeps rideshare drivers’ pay below minimum wage, report says
The study by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute and researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign said the average rideshare driver in Chicago could earn substantially more money if classified as an employee.
By David Roeder
March 14, 2022 05:28 AM
A man was shot to death October 24 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
Girl, 17, shot and critically wounded in South Loop
The teen was in the 1700 block of South Wentworth Avenue when two people approached and one of them opened fire, striking her in the right side of the neck, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 14, 2022 05:14 AM