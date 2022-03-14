The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man wounded in South Loop shooting

Police said the alleged shooter was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 14, 2022 04:09 PM
SHARE Man wounded in South Loop shooting
A man was shot March 14, 2022, in the South Loop.

A man was shot March 14, 2022, in the South Loop.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday in the South Loop.

The 52-year-old was inside of a building about 2:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue when a male confronted him and shot him in the leg, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police said the alleged shooter was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Charges are pending.

Next Up In Crime
Police question father after 3-year-old accidentally shoots and kills mother in Dolton
Jussie Smollett in ‘psych ward’ at jail, lawyers want him released on bond
Kim Foxx’s claim of mob justice in Jussie Smollett case is ridiculous: former judge
Read the Illinois attorney general’s memo admonishing the CPD for its PCI program
CPD’s plan for 1.5M ‘positive’ interactions with residents ‘deeply problematic,’ AG says
Woman, 18, killed in East Chatham double shooting
The Latest
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
NFL QB Cap Hits 2022: Updated Rankings Following Multiple Moves
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
March 14, 2022 04:30 PM
Brooklynn Chiles, 8, looks up from her smartphone. She has tested positive for COVID-19 three times, lost her father to COVID last year and is part of a National Institutes of Health-funded study at Children’s National Hospital on children and the coronavirus.
Nation/World
For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle. A nationwide study aims to help them.
By Colleen Long | AP
March 14, 2022 04:30 PM
4_6_Slide_Eifman_Ballet.JPG
Dance
Russia’s Eifman Ballet cancels Chicago performances
The troupe, scheduled for the Auditorium Theatre in May, says it is unable to dance in the U.S. “in light of COVID-19 restrictions for international travel and the current geopolitical climate.”
By Darel Jevens
March 14, 2022 04:23 PM
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
Power Five Teams With Most Returning Starters in 2022
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
March 14, 2022 04:11 PM
police_lights.png
Crime
Police question father after 3-year-old accidentally shoots and kills mother in Dolton
The child was playing with his father’s gun in a car Saturday evening when the gun discharged at a gas station parking lot, 1000 E. Sibley Blvd., authorities said.
By David Struett
March 14, 2022 04:05 PM