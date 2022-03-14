Man wounded in South Loop shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday in the South Loop.

The 52-year-old was inside of a building about 2:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue when a male confronted him and shot him in the leg, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police said the alleged shooter was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Charges are pending.

