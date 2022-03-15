The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
4 shot Monday in Chicago

A man was wounded in a shooting in South Loop.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 15, 2022 02:56 AM
Four people were shot Monday in Chicago.

  • A man was wounded in a shooting in the South Loop. The 52-year-old was inside a building about 2:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue when a male confronted him and shot him in the leg, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. Police said the alleged shooter was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. Charges are pending.

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.

