The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man killed in exchange of gunfire with Shorewood police at motel — second police shooting in southwest suburbs over 4 hours

Officers were called to the La Quinta Inn on Frontage Road Monday evening about a man who had been asking for an ambulance in the parking lot, police said in a statement.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 15, 2022 07:06 AM
SHARE Man killed in exchange of gunfire with Shorewood police at motel — second police shooting in southwest suburbs over 4 hours
Police_Tape_3.jpg

Sun-Times file photo

Shorewood police shot and killed a man while answering a call at a motel Monday night — the second police shooting in the southwest suburbs in four hours.

Officers were called to the La Quinta Inn on Frontage Road around 11:30 p.m. about a man who had been asking for an ambulance in the rear of the parking lot, police said in a statement.

The officers found the man in a car and, as they approached, he pulled a gun, police said. The officers took cover and told the man to put down his gun.

After a brief standoff, the man fired and a Shorewood officer shot back and hit the man, police said. He died at the scene.

The incident was being investigated by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

Four hours earlier, a man was shot and killed by Crest Hill police after he stabbed and seriously wounded a police officer answering a domestic call, officials said. Crest Hill is about 16 miles from Shorewood.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with breaking into West Chatham home, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding a 19-year-old man
Crest Hill police fatally shoot man after he stabbed and seriously wounded officer
4 shot Monday in Chicago
Jussie Smollett in ‘psych ward’ at jail, lawyers want him released on bond
Chicago police detectives begin training to investigate drug deaths as possible homicides
Man wounded in South Loop shooting
The Latest
Bail was denied Thursday for Jesus Garcia, 22, accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man on Sept. 17 in Logan Square.
Crime
Man charged with breaking into West Chatham home, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding a 19-year-old man
Timothy Royster, 21, is accused of breaking into a home in the 800 block of East 83rd Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.
By Jermaine Nolen
March 15, 2022 07:17 AM
What ingredients should you look for in milk alernatives?
Taste
When it comes to milk alternatives, they’re not all created equal
Cow’s milk is an ideal combination of protein and calcium, but not all alternatives stack up the same way.
By Environmental Nutrition
March 15, 2022 07:00 AM
An officer was injured in an “officer involved” shooting Mar. 14, 2022, in Crest Hill.
Suburban Chicago
Crest Hill police fatally shoot man after he stabbed and seriously wounded officer
The confrontation happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road near the Pioneer Road Apartments.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 15, 2022 06:49 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Neighbor gives us the silent treatment on political grounds
He won’t even acknowledge the couple next door who hold opinions opposite his own.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 15, 2022 06:00 AM
Prosciutto-wrapped chicken with asparagus.
Recipes
Menu planner: Can’t miss with prosciutto-wrapped chicken with asparagus
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
March 15, 2022 05:00 AM