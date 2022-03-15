Man shot and killed driving in Chatham

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night while driving in Chatham on the South Side.
The man, 33, was driving in the 200 block of East 78th Street about 10:25 p.m. when someone in a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
