The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot and killed driving in Chatham

The man, 33, was driving in the 200 block of East 78th Street about 10:25 p.m. when someone in a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the head, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 15, 2022 11:33 PM
SHARE Man shot and killed driving in Chatham
A man was fatally shot March 13, 2022 in West Englewood.

A man was shot and killed March 15, 2022 while driving on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night while driving in Chatham on the South Side.

The man, 33, was driving in the 200 block of East 78th Street about 10:25 p.m. when someone in a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot in West Rogers Park; 1 in custody
Activists, some City Council members saddened by no charges in Toledo, Alvarez shootings
No criminal charges against Chicago Police officers in fatal shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez
Sales rep charged in fraud scheme at Brennemann Elementary School
Patrick Daley Thompson asks for new trial, says feds ‘littered’ arguments with innuendos
Man charged in afternoon shooting in the South Loop
The Latest
bears_logo.JPG
Bears
Bears to add ex-Raiders ILB Nicholas Morrow: report
Morrow was a starter in Las Vegas and could fit alongside Roquan Smith with the Bears.
By Jason Lieser
March 15, 2022 11:47 PM
Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
MLB
Anthony Rizzo agrees to 2-year, $32 million deal with Yankees
A three-time All-Star first baseman, Rizzo was acquired from the Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 15, 2022 11:39 PM
Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza (pictured) is a holiday favorite in Chicago. The event will also be held in Aurora this holiday season.
Entertainment and Culture
Christkindlmarket returning to the suburbs with Aurora location for 2022
The Aurora event joins its highly anticipated Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville counterparts this holiday season.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 15, 2022 11:01 PM
Bruins_Blackhawks_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Marc-Andre Fleury’s heroics not enough to save Blackhawks against Bruins
Fleury finished with 46 saves, including some spectacular ones, but the Hawks still fell 2-1 in overtime Tuesday.
By Ben Pope
March 15, 2022 10:56 PM
merlin_101722253.jpg
Bears
Bears to sign OL Lucas Patrick to 2-year, $8 million deal: source
The Bears already took Aaron Rodgers’ position coach. Now they’re poaching one of his offensive linemen.
By Patrick Finley
March 15, 2022 10:27 PM