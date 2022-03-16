The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in West Pullman

He man was driving in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue early Wednesday when shots were fired.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 16, 2022 05:15 AM
SHARE Man fatally shot in West Pullman
Police_Tape_1.jpg

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side early Wednesday.

Lebron Colon, 18, was shot while driving in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 3:10 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck in the chest and crashed into the fence of a home, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, police said.

Next Up In Crime
11-year-old old boy among 3 shot in West Garfield Park
Jussie Smollett walked out of jail Wednesday night. Will he ever have to go back?
Brother of Chicago’s Flores twins who helped bring down El Chapo admits hiding millions for them
Man killed, another hurt in Humboldt Park shooting
Couple blamed each other for murder of woman in Belmont Cragin apartment, prosecutors say
Former Chicago City Council member sentenced to 13 months in prison
The Latest
Miracle Boyd, an activist with GoodKids MadCity, speaks during a press conference in front of a statue of President George Washington near East 51st Street and South King Drive on Monday morning, July 20, 2020.
Chicago
Despite top cop’s objection, officer who struck activist during chaotic Grant Park rally now faces dismissal
During a demonstration that resulted in violent clashes between police and protesters who tried to bring down the Columbus statue in Grant Park, Officer Nicholas Jovanovich was caught on video striking activist Miracle Boyd in the face.
By Tom Schuba
March 17, 2022 09:31 PM
Three people were wounded in a shooting Mar. 17, 2022, in West Garfield Park.
News
11-year-old old boy among 3 shot in West Garfield Park
The 11-year-old boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition
By Sun-Times Wire
March 17, 2022 09:12 PM
This illustration photo shows a clock in the background of a smartphone showing the time after daylight saving time was implemented in Los Angeles, California, on March 15, 2022. - The US Senate advanced a bill on March 15 that would bring an end to the twice-yearly changing of clocks, in favor of a “new, permanent standard time” that would mean brighter winter evenings.
Editorials
Daylight saving time may not be right time for America
Scientists agree that fixed, year-round time is greatly needed. But it is standard time, not daylight saving time, that health experts have been advocating for as a permanent solution.
By CST Editorial Board
March 17, 2022 09:00 PM
Loyola Chicago v Illinois
College Sports
Illinois’ and Loyola’s state rivalry is on display — sort of — on a big weekend in Pittsburgh
Win or lose, the success of this Ramblers heyday is forever cemented. But the Illini have to get something done.
By Steve Greenberg
March 17, 2022 07:35 PM
Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights in September.
Bears
Kickoff time? Bears hire architecture firm, consultants to draw up plans for Arlington Heights stadium
Bears reps declined to elaborate other than to say It’s all part of their “due diligence” process in evaluating the potential for a gleaming new suburban home at the site of the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 17, 2022 07:26 PM