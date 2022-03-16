Man fatally shot in West Pullman

A man was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side early Wednesday.

Lebron Colon, 18, was shot while driving in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 3:10 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck in the chest and crashed into the fence of a home, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, police said.

