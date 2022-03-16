The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Trio charged with murder in West Side carjacking

Two men and a teenager killed 52-year-old Robert Johnson during a shootout in West Garfield Park in 2020, police said.

David Struett By David Struett
 March 16, 2022 09:16 AM
Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015.

Getty file photo

Three people are charged with murdering a man they tried to carjack in the West Garfield Park neighborhood in 2020.

Jimmy Walker, 21, Malik Boyd, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile boy were arrested Tuesday in the slaying of Robert Johnson, 52, Chicago police said.

On April 8, 2020, Johnson was standing next to his vehicle in the 4700 block of West Fulton Street when someone got out the backseat of a white car and opened fire, police said.

Johnson returned fire but was struck in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Walker is charged with first-degree murder, while the others are charged with murder during a felony. They are also each charged with attempted vehicular highjacking and attempted robbery with a firearm.

They are expected in court later Wednesday.

The Latest
Mayor Rahm Emanuel promotes the Polar Plunge at a news conference in 2014.
Metro/State
Special Olympics sues to halt use of its name by Special Children’s Charities in Chicago
A lawsuit claims Special Children’s Charities wrongly told donors it is a Special Olympics entity. The complaint does not allege any misuse of funds. Rather, it says the Chicago group does good work, and its more than 50 years of support “are much appreciated.”
By Jon Seidel
March 16, 2022 09:13 AM
The Ricketts family, shown in a 2010 photo, announced its intention to bid on English soccer club Chelsea.
Soccer
Ricketts family launches bid for soccer club Chelsea
The Ricketts family went public with its interest in the buyout with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich forced to sell up after he was sanctioned by the British government and banned by the Premier League.
By Rob Harris | Associated Press
March 16, 2022 09:08 AM
Outfielder Seiya Suzuki has reportedly agreed to sign with the Cubs.
Cubs
Cubs agree to deal with Japanese star Seiya Suzuki: report
Suzuki will sign a five-year, $70 million contract, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
By Sun-Times staff
March 16, 2022 08:54 AM
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx briefs the media on the office’s decision to not pursue criminal charges in the shooting deaths of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez.
Editorials
Lessons from the police shootings of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez
No officers will face criminal charges in the shootings of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez. That should not mean the officers, and the Chicago Police Department as a whole, should not be held accountable for needed change.
By CST Editorial Board
March 16, 2022 08:36 AM
An angler on an e-bike drives out on the shore of LaSalle Lake on opening day Tuesday. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Opening day snapshot: LaSalle Lake opener and prospects for the year; plus Stray Cast and Go & Show
A snapshot of opening morning at LaSalle Lake and the fishing prospects for the coming year; plus the Stray Cast and the Go & Show.
By Dale Bowman
March 16, 2022 08:32 AM