Trio charged with murder in West Side carjacking

Three people are charged with murdering a man they tried to carjack in the West Garfield Park neighborhood in 2020.

Jimmy Walker, 21, Malik Boyd, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile boy were arrested Tuesday in the slaying of Robert Johnson, 52, Chicago police said.

On April 8, 2020, Johnson was standing next to his vehicle in the 4700 block of West Fulton Street when someone got out the backseat of a white car and opened fire, police said.

Johnson returned fire but was struck in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Walker is charged with first-degree murder, while the others are charged with murder during a felony. They are also each charged with attempted vehicular highjacking and attempted robbery with a firearm.

They are expected in court later Wednesday.

