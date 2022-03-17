The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Crime News Chicago

15 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

A man was shot to death in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 17, 2022 08:20 AM
Sun-Times file photo

A person was killed and 14 others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

In the day’s only fatal attack, a man was shot to death in West Pullman on the Far South Side early Wednesday.

The 25-year-old man was driving in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired about 3:10 a.m., Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest but continued driving until he crashed into the fence of a home.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

In other shootings, a man was critically wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The man, 35, was walking on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of North Long Avenue when someone approached and fired about 12:30 a.m., police said. The man was struck in the chest and was dropped off at Community First Hospital, then transferred to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Wednesday afternoon, a 46-year-old man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man was walking about 4:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue when a white vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, police said.

He was shot in the stomach and right side of the body, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Two men were wounded by gunfire Wednesday night in Oakland on the South Side.

A 45-year-old man was standing outside about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of East 37th Street when someone opened fire, police said. He was struck in the torso and was taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Another man, 37, was near the area and was shot in the knee, police said. He self-transported to the same hospital, where he is in good condition.

At least 10 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

Three people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

